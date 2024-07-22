Ferrier notches record ninth straight title

LUKE Ferrier can't recall playing in tougher conditions at Merewether.
Ferrier notched his ninth straight A-Grade club championships title on Saturday, beating Mick Coutman 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final on Saturday.
The pennants teammates combated gale force winds, slick greens and sodden fairways.
"It was brutal," Ferrier said. "The greens were firm and fast considering the amount of rain we have had. The wind was unbelievable. It was a three-club swing depending on the wind.
"On the [par-five] sixth, I hit driver, nine in. I flew the gully and had 160 metres to the pin. I have never been that far down. Into the wind on the [par-three] 16th, I hit two iron."
In a tight contest, Ferrier birdied the 17th to go one-up and then won consecutive holes at the 27th and 28th to take control.
"Considering the conditions, my ball striking was solid," he said. " I was able to hit a couple of good long irons under pressure that was the difference. Michael was chipping and putting really well."
Ferrier won his first club title in 2014, aged 14. He missed out in 2015, but has won every year since. The final was postponed three times due to wet weather.
Ferrier's next goal is the regional championship at Wyong and Gosford on August 10-11 month where he will be part of the Newcastle District team.
Newcastle District beat Hunter River 12.5-5.5 at Murrurundi last weekend to retain the PR West Shield.
