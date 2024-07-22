Police launch search into missing 13-year-old boy in Newcastle

POLICE have launched a public appeal to find a missing teenager last seen in Newcastle in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Bailey Nelson, 13, was last seen on King Street in Newcastle at about 2.40am on Monday.
Bailey's family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare given his age.
Since he was last seen Bailey's family have been unable to contact the teen and Newcastle City Police District were notified and have begun inquiries into his whereabouts.
Bailey is of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, with a thin build and short brown hair.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black puffer jacket with a white zipper, khaki long pants and black shoes and was carrying a black satchel bag.
Bailey is known to frequent the suburbs of Jesmond and Kotara.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Newcastle Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
