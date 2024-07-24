A rookie no more: Knights flyer out to build on maiden campaign

Sheridan Gallagher says her teammates are now talking more English than French.
For the former soccer player, and Young Matildas captain at that, switching to rugby league last year certainly had its challenges.
Having spent years honing her craft in the round-ball game, rising to the A-League Women, terms like ruck-speed, A and B defenders and advantage line were all foreign.
And that's before she had even heard any calls specific to how her new team played.
"Last year was pretty much just [diving in] head-first, I didn't really know what to expect," Gallagher said.
"When I came in they were probably speaking in French, it's a little bit more English this year. But I know what's coming at me [now] ... and I can't wait to grab the challenge again."
Gallagher, having only played a handful of NSW Women's Premiership games before debuting for the Knights in round one last year, went on to play in all 11 games of the club's 2023 campaign.
She found a home on the wing, scoring seven tries and holding her own in both defence and as a ball-runner.
She made no greater mark than a game-breaking steal in the grand final, which helped Newcastle claim a 24-18 win over the Gold Coast. She scored a try in the match too.
The Douglas Park product's rise from an unknown, in rugby league at least, to a more than competent winger, landed her the club's Dally M Rookie of the Year award. She was also nominated for Dally M winger of the year.
Her form also caught the eye of NSW coach Kylie Hilder, who named Gallagher in a train-on squad ahead of State of Origin this year. It was a shock for the 22-year-old, who ultimately missed out on featuring in the games, but a valuable learning experience training alongside some of the sport's best players.
"I actually got an email about it when I was sitting at work, and I didn't think it was true," Gallagher said.
"It was pretty surreal to train with those players ... and take in all that knowledge that is in and around that squad, and only better myself from that."
Not one to rest on her laurels, before the squad was announced, Gallagher had committed to playing in Queensland's BMD Premiership, which runs from March to May, in an effort to further her skills.
Juggling the fly-in, fly-out commitment with work as a teacher's aid at Callaghan College, and at times NSW training, she ultimately made six appearances for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.
"My mum actually lives up there, so I just thought it would be a bit of time to get up there and see her, and also get some match-fitness and play with new players, coaches and styles of play," she said.
"Learn from all those things and bring it into my own game, to continue my development as a player and a person. I was pretty fortunate to play with some of the Broncos and Sharks girls."
Gallagher will resume her role on the wing when the Knights face the Roosters on Thursday, but a positional switch could be on the cards in the future after her Queensland stint.
"I got to play a lot of positions up there," she said.
"Unfortunately for our team, we had a lot of injuries and I found myself playing in the middle of the field. I'm always happy to do whatever is best for our team, but I'd love to stay on the wing.
"Maybe later in my career. I'm still only in my second year, doing my apprenticeship, so I'll keep doing that."
