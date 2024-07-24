It's party time at Mayfield's Pork Ewe Deli and you're invited

Ten years in business is an achievement in itself, but for a niche business like Pork Ewe Deli to have survived a decade that included a pandemic is truly something to celebrate.
And not just survived, but thrived.
Pork Ewe Deli is more than a delicatessen these days, it's a destination; a "foodie" hub in downtown Mayfield which stocks the highest quality artisan products and shares the latest charcuterie trends.
It's also a feast for the senses - cheese, meat, bread, salami, sauces, oils - and a condiment-lover's delight.
Owner Samantha Glover is celebrating Pork Ewe Deli's 10-year milestone with a 10-week schedule of events that concludes with an anniversary dinner party at Newcastle's Ravella on September 29.
"We're bringing back a whole range of things that we've done over the past 10 years, revisiting things like the baguettes we did when we were on Darby Street," she said.
"Then there's the Meet the Makers events which we did pre-COVID where we have a winery and a local producer here in the store on a Saturday morning and customers can taste cheese, wine and other products.
"We've got a lot of fun things planned."
Shannon Davis opened Pork Ewe Deli in 2014. Glover took over the business in 2017.
"Shannon and I had worked together in the wine industry and I quickly became a regular visitor at Pork Ewe Deli when it opened," Glover said.
"I'd been looking for something that I could sink my teeth into and do myself, and when Shannon reached out to me, hoping to sell the business, the timing was right."
The little deli attracts local customers and those from further afield.
"We have such a beautiful loyal customer group; we have our weekly shoppers and we have our special occasion shoppers, and we get quite a few tourists drop in these days," she said.
"If you're going to have a bricks and mortar shop, the aim is to provide people with an experience that they're not going to get somewhere else, and that includes the personal factor. We have the knowledge to talk people through products, and we help people plan their special events and meals ... sometimes it's just how to cook a really good carbonara."
Glover spent three months in France last year, studying at the Mons Formation ("a professional development of cheesemongers") and is joining the board of the Australian Specialist Cheesemakers' Association ("I think it's very important for Australia to build its artisanal cheese industry, but we also have to have people to sell it who are educational and knowledgeable").
I ask Glover what she, as the owner of Pork Ewe Deli, is most proud of.
"I think we've added a lot to the Newcastle food scene. Ten years ago things were quite different," Glover replied.
"We've been part of the groundswell of Newcastle's 'coming of age' as a foodie city and I'm proud of that because I'm a food lover, and I really want to see it progress more.
"But fundamentally, a small business making it to 10 years is, I think, a real achievement, and it's very much due to our great team."
Pork Ewe Deli's 10-week schedule of events includes Meet the Makers, a free in-store tasting series which kicks off on Saturday, August 3, when you can sample Glover Wines and Kanguri Honey paired with a selection of Pork Ewe cheeses.
There will also be European-style baguettes on offer with fillings such as a 12-month comte, saucisson and cornichon or French butter with shaved Jamon serrano; Glover's "foodie essentials" hampers to take home; a cheese masterclass; and 10 per cent off Pork Ewe Deli's cheese club membership price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.