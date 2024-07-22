Enduring bond with trade unions 'Labor's Achilles' heel'

The recent scandal enveloping the CFMEU serves as a stark reminder of the inherent flaws in the Labor Party's historical entanglement with trade unions.
This unholy alliance has marred Labor's ability to govern for all Australians, shackling it to the demands of organised militant trade unionism who expect and receive patronage.
As a result, Labor is perpetually compromised, prioritising the interests of a few over the well-being of the broader Australian community.
The CFMEU scandal, revealing ties to underworld figures and allegations of bribery and corruption, underscores a systemic issue within the union movement.
To think that some people in the Labor Party seriously expect the people of Australia to believe that they found out that there was corrupt and criminal activity within the union movement only in the past few weeks is astounding.
I think they doth protest too much.
Despite the damning evidence and mounting public outcry, the response from the Labor Party has been tepid at best.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's reluctance to sever ties with the CFMEU and his party's dependency on union donations highlight a broader problem: Labor's inability to extricate itself from the grip of its historical benefactors.
Labor was birthed by the trade union movement, and this lineage continues to dictate its political direction and decision-making.
Labor's foundational ties to unions mean that it is forever bound to placate the powerful union bosses, who have a vote in Labor pre-selections and state and national conferences, at the expense of good government and the public interest.
This is not merely a case of political patronage; it is a fundamental weakness that compromises Labor's ability to govern for all Australians.
The Albanese government's decision to abolish the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) shortly after taking office exemplifies this issue.
The ABCC was a crucial watchdog, tasked with maintaining integrity and curbing unlawful activities in the construction industry.
Its dissolution has emboldened the CFMEU, which has a notorious and shameful track record of more than 1600 law breaches between 2016 and 2023.
By removing the ABCC, Labor has handed more power to a militant and unlawful union mired in corruption.
This scandal is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a deeper, more pervasive issue within the Labor Party and its relationship with the trade union movement.
The comparison to Bob Hawke's decisive action in deregistering the Builders Labourers Federation in 1986 is poignant.
Hawke's bold move was a clear stand against corruption and unlawful behaviour within the union ranks. In stark contrast, the current Labor leadership's inaction and reluctance to take meaningful steps against the CFMEU reveal a party ensnared by its past.
The Albanese government should take a page from Hawke's book and show the same level of integrity and commitment to the public interest by deregistering the CFMEU and reinstating a robust building industry watchdog.
Labor's historical and financial ties to the unions have created an environment where corruption can flourish unchecked. Labor's dependency on union donations, amounting to $6.2 million from the CFMEU alone under Albanese's leadership, further entrenches this problematic relationship.
It is a vicious cycle of patronage and compromise that undermines the principles of transparent and accountable government.
Labor's enduring bond with the trade union movement is its Achilles' heel.
The CFMEU scandal is a glaring example of how this relationship will always lead to a compromised government of the people, by former trade union officials, for the ACTU.
Until Labor confronts and reforms its ties with the unions, it will remain a party beholden to its past, unable to fully serve the interests of all Australians.
