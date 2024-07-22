Taking off: $103m plan for high-tech Williamtown hub

Newcastle and Central Coast nursing homes are among the worst in the nation, official data shows, and critics say the actual situation is far worse. Gabriel Fowler reports comparative data compiled exclusively for the Newcastle Herald reveals the region's average aged care facility rating falls below both the state and national averages.
Another 150 Hunter manufacturing jobs will be created as part of a $103 million high technology industry centre to be built at the Williamtown Astra Aerolab. Matthew Kelly reports it's proposed that the facility will operate as a 24-hour, seven-day operation over three shifts.
In sport, Lachy Rose will wear No.9 and get first crack at leading the Newcastle Jets' attack as coach Rob Stanton scours the globe for a striker to fill the massive hole left by the departure of Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. As James Gardiner reported on Sunday, Stamatelopoulos is set to join Scottish Premier League club Motherwell on a three-year deal.
Matt Carr, acting editor
