Taking off: $103m plan for high-tech Williamtown hub

July 23 2024 - 1:00am
Newcastle and Central Coast nursing homes are among the worst in the nation, official data shows, and critics say the actual situation is far worse. Gabriel Fowler reports comparative data compiled exclusively for the Newcastle Herald reveals the region's average aged care facility rating falls below both the state and national averages.

