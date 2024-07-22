Hunter Valley teen wins Australian Ballet School scholarship at Opera House

WITH just minutes to showcase his talent to a live audience and panel of judges, Hunter ballet dancer Elih Egan performed his heart out inside the Sydney Opera House.
The 14-year-old, from Kurri Kurri, was named a finalist in the 2024 Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarships for senior and junior dancers and, on Sunday, July 21, he came home with the title.
"It doesn't feel real yet, I still can't believe it," he said.
Elih performed two solos - one classical and one contemporary - which he could rehearse before showtime.
"The dress rehearsals definitely helped me nail it. I had some nerves, but I think I got most of them out," he said.
"Once I was finished I was just so relieved, I hadn't even thought about the award ceremony. It all happened so fast," he said.
After an intense day of competition against seven other aspiring dancers, including Newcastle's Ryan Keo and Islington's Charlie Duwner, Elih accepted his honour at an awards ceremony.
"My name was announced, I got up and then went back to my seat, and I was just sitting there wondering if it was even real," he said.
Elih was awarded the winning title in the 2024 Junior Age Group (14-15) years and a $7000 Australian Ballet School Supreme Scholarship.
"I can put the scholarship toward training, and I can go to the Australian Ballet School next year. There's lots of doors opening," he said.
Elih's family, dance teacher and peers were in Sydney to watch him compete.
"The tears rolled down my cheeks [when he won]," Elih's mum, Pauline, said.
"That's what it's all about - seeing him put in the hard work and it gets recognised."
Artistic directors offered further opportunities to selected finalists, including Ryan and Charlie.
"There were a number of national and international scholarships awarded on the night, and all three of the Newcastle boys were recipients," Charlie's dad, Simon, said.
"We are so proud of them all."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.