'Even better outcome' for Myall River once dredging hurdles are cleared

A much-needed expanded dredging program to clear the mouth of the Myall River is slated to take place in early 2025 once a slew of environmental and bureaucratic concerns have been addressed.
The state government provided $2.5 million in January for emergency dredging of the river's navigational channel following concerns that the passageway was in imminent risk of closing over.
Larger vessels, in particular ferries, have struggled to enter and leave Tea Gardens in recent years due to the build up of sediment.
Despite the availability of funds, MidCoast Council is yet to secure approvals for the work, which involves working with a myriad of agencies including Crown Lands, Fisheries, Marine Parks, Maritime, Environment Protection Authority, Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office, Worimi Aboriginal Land Council and several bird clubs.
In addition, most dredge operators are booked out along the NSW east coast.
In a further twist, dredging will not be able to occur near Corrie Island during spring and summer because it is an important breeding site for the endangered Little Tern and Pied Oystercatcher.
But in a stroke of good fortune, heavy rain in the upper catchment during winter has caused scouring along the river entrance in recent months. As a result, water is flowing more freely than it was earlier this year.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said dredging was a complex process which required approvals and licencing through multiple agencies.
"To work our way through these complexities, I have been convening monthly meetings with MidCoast Council as the delivery agency, as well as the transport minister's office and the Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office to ensure the dredging is done as efficiently and effectively as possible," she said.
In terms of progress, approval permits have been lodged with Crown Lands and Marine Parks. A steering group is ensuring the project provides value for money for the community while protecting the Myall River ecosystem. Ferry operators also continue to operate safely, including during the summer season.
"I'm pleased that we've now landed on an even better outcome than first anticipated. If we were to dredge this year, we could only clear the navigation channel. By dredging early next year, we'll be able to dredge both the navigation channel and the eastern channel which we know is vital to the health of the Myall River ecosystem," Ms Washington said.
"The dredging funding has been delivered and all delivery partners have been working hard to get the best possible outcome for the community, boat users and the environment.
"I know how important this dredging is for local residents, and I'm glad that funding has been secured and a plan put in place to get the job done in the most effective way."
Myall River Action Group spokesman Gordon Grainger said the community was eager to see an improvement in the river's water quality.
"We would like to see the dredging program completed as soon as possible," he said.
"It is essential that it includes the eastern or natural entrance, which will allow oceanic water into the estuary."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.