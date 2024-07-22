Two Liberal incumbents receive endorsement for council election

Two of Newcastle's three Liberal councillors have been endorsed to contest the September local government election.
Ward two councillor Jenny Barrie and ward four councillor Callum Pull will re-contest their seats under the party banner, while Ward 3 councillors Katrina Wark did not receive state executive endorsement and has flagged the possibility of running as an independent.
Cr Barrie said she had unfinished business after her first term on council, including further advocacy for the rebuild of Merewether and Cooks Hill surf clubs and more focus on traffic and parking issues.
"Serving the residents of ward two has been the privilege of my life," Cr Barrie said.
"I've fought against the Labor Party's excessive rate rises and advocated for ward two to get its fair share of funding.
"Now more than ever we need stronger leadership than Labor has given us over the past decade. We will provide a strong voice for small business people and residents in the council chamber."
Cr Pull said he and Cr Barrie stood against money being "wasted on vanity projects while basic amenities deteriorate" and listed congested roads and inadequate infrastructure as big issues in ward four.
"Under Labor, residents have been paying some of the highest rates in the state, and housing in Newcastle is more unaffordable than every capital city except for Sydney," Cr Pull said.
"The Newcastle Liberals will re-prioritise city spending on suburban infrastructure, and away from Labor's inner-city vanity projects."
The Herald reported in June 2024 the incumbent Liberal councillors were facing a pre-selection fight, with former state Liberal candidate Thomas Triebsees nominating for ward two and for lord mayor, Port Stephens councillor Matt Bailey running for ward three and former councillor Aaron Buman putting his hand up for ward four.
However The Herald understands Mr Triebsees withdrew from ward two and Mr Buman was not endorsed by the state executive.
Mr Triebsees will now face off against Mr Bailey, who has moved to Newcastle, for pre-selection in ward three on July 24.
The party's full team of candidates is expected to be finalised by the end of the week.
Cr Barrie previously showed interest in running for lord mayor, but says she has withdrawn to focus on her ward.
Cr Pull said the Liberals would share more detail on their election plan, including pitches for lower rates and better infrastructure, in coming weeks.
