Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Two Liberal incumbents receive endorsement for council election

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 22 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Liberal councillors Callum Pull and Jenny Barrie. Picture supplied
Newcastle Liberal councillors Callum Pull and Jenny Barrie. Picture supplied

Two of Newcastle's three Liberal councillors have been endorsed to contest the September local government election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.