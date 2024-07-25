Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Winery marks 50-year love affair with Tassie's cool character

By Rick Allen
July 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pipers Brook chief winemaker Luke Whittle (right) with viticulturist and vineyard manager Luciano Caravia.
Pipers Brook chief winemaker Luke Whittle (right) with viticulturist and vineyard manager Luciano Caravia.

Luke Whittle is as surprised as anyone that he's head winemaker for Pipers Brook wines in Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.