Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

TikTok beef sparked livestreamed Macca's car park brawl

By Sam Rigney
Updated July 23 2024 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO squabbling TikTok users arranged to meet in the car park of Swansea McDonald's in February, the confrontation spilling into an ugly brawl that went viral after it was livestreamed by other users of the popular social media app.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.