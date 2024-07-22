Walker winched by helicopter off Yacaaba Mountain with multiple injuries

A WALKER is in stable condition in hospital on Monday night after they were winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter off Yacaaba Mountain at Hawks Nest.
The patient fell heavily while walking along an isolated trail on the Port Stephens headland on Monday and sustained multiple injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance at about 2pm to perform the rescue at Yacaaba Mountain.
Local ambulance paramedics and emergency services attended the location and commenced treatment of the patient prior to the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and critical care medical team.
Due to the terrain in the area the helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the patient before they were stretcher winched from the location and flown to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition suffering from multiple injuries.
