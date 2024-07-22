Newcastle Herald
Walker winched by helicopter off Yacaaba Mountain with multiple injuries

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 22 2024 - 6:44pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Yacaaba Headland around 2pm. Picture file
A WALKER is in stable condition in hospital on Monday night after they were winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter off Yacaaba Mountain at Hawks Nest.

Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

