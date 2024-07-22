Newcastle RL: Brayden Musgrove extends Cessnock deal until end of 2026

Former NRL player Brayden Musgrove has extended his contract at junior club Cessnock until the end of 2026.
The Goannas announced the two-year deal on Monday night.
Musgrove has again been in strong form this Newcastle Rugby League season, returning to the centres after shifting to fullback to finish off 2023.
The 26-year-old joined the Goannas last season following back-to-back campaigns at the Knights, featuring seven NRL games in 2021.
Prior to being picked up by the Knights, Musgrove helped Cessnock win the Newcastle RL grand final amid a COVID-impacted 2020.
Also on Monday night, the Goannas revealed UK import and club rookie Lewis Young would continue his stay in 2025.
Young, wearing the No.1 jersey, scored 28 points (three tries, eight goals) in Saturday's 64-10 demolition of Coalfields rivals Kurri Kurri.
Cessnock sit equal third on the Newcastle RL ladder, alongside The Entrance (19 points), but have a slightly better for-and-against record.
Maitland (23), Souths (22) and Central (18) round out the top five.
The Goannas are away to Western Suburbs at Harker Oval on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.