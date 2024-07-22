Car fire spread to house: roof collapsed, crews fought blaze for three hours

AN INFERNO, which started when a car caught fire in a home garage, has significantly damaged a property at Medowie overnight.
Emergency services were called to Silver Wattle Drive at 5.34pm on Monday July 22 to reports of a car fire. The incident was quickly upgraded when it was discovered the vehicle was parked inside a garage and the flames were spreading into the weatherboard home.
Police, NSW Ambulance, the Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue were sent to the scene.
A NSW Fire and Rescue truck from Tarro was called across to help, as the Raymond Terrace unit was caught up in the extrication of an injured walker at Yacaaba Mountain at Hawks Nest.
"The home was well alight," a spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said.
"More trucks were called, one side of the house was under threat."
The energy supplier was also contacted to isolate the house from the grid as crews got to work dousing the flames with water. Thermal imaging was used to direct teams, but the inferno's spread was rapid.
Embers ignited bush behind the property according to NSW Fire and Rescue and crews managed to get control of the blaze just after 8pm.
The property's roof collapsed during the fire and the house suffered significant damage.
The RFS took over the scene and the cause of the car fire will now be investigated.
