Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Car fire spread to house: roof collapsed, crews fought blaze for three hours

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated July 23 2024 - 8:51am, first published 7:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The blaze started in the garage and spread to the house. Picture by Medowie Rural Fire Brigade
The blaze started in the garage and spread to the house. Picture by Medowie Rural Fire Brigade

AN INFERNO, which started when a car caught fire in a home garage, has significantly damaged a property at Medowie overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.