'Undervalued': Nurses rally for better pay at Hunter hospitals amid crisis

Nurses and midwives will hold rallies at Hunter hospitals today for fair pay and respect for their "female-dominated professions".
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members will rally on their own time at John Hunter, Maitland, Belmont and Morisset hospitals.
They are demanding a one-year 15 per cent pay rise to "fix the staffing crisis in the public health system".
Linda Mobbs, the union's John Hunter Hospital branch secretary, said the public health system was "dealing with a major staffing crisis", with rising overtime and staff turnover.
"We're about to experience an even bigger recruitment and retention problem. It's not as attractive a career as it used to be," Ms Mobbs said.
"Everyone is experiencing burnout and exhaustion. It's like the peak of COVID.
"More than 20,000 nurses and midwives statewide have exhausted all their annual sick leave."
She said staff were "run down and we're exposed to all the bugs", like COVID, flu, RSV and walking pneumonia.
She said a 15 per cent pay rise would mean more financial security for younger and older staff.
"Young ones could look at buying a home or not be stressed over paying rent.
"And at the other end, there are those looking towards retirement. In your last few years, you want to put more into superannuation to build up for your retirement. At the moment, we can't."
She said the average age of nurses was falling because "so many seniors have left because they're so burnt out and tired of doing overtime".
"We have this young group being left on their own and that affects patient safety. They're being hung out to dry to be in charge of things they shouldn't be."
The rallies aim to stop nurses and midwives leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions.
To attract and retain experienced nurses and midwives, union members are demanding the NSW government pay wages that reflect their "vital work".
They also want the state's "largest female-dominated professions" to be respected and valued.
"Nurses and midwives have been underpaid and undervalued by successive Coalition state governments for more than a decade," an association statement said.
"Their wages are sitting at 2008 levels in real terms. While male dominated jobs have seen significant pay increases, our most trusted professions are falling behind.
"There is clear evidence that the low pay is driving shortages of nurses and midwives across the state and it is time that the government acted to stem the losses."
The union released a report last month, titled Escaping NSW Treasury's Curse.
It detailed how first-year nurses in Queensland earn a base rate of $82,753, while those in NSW earned $70,050.
Nurses in Queensland on the highest automatic grade earned $106,144, while those in NSW earned $98,351.
