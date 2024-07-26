The Wolfe Brothers are livin' the dream on the farm and the road

Tom and Nick Wolfe of country rock duo The Wolfe Brothers are still in the "pinch me" stage of their careers.
When they're not happily working on their family farms in Tasmania the pair are making music, winning ARIA awards, topping the country music charts and performing at venues across Australia.
It comes as no surprise to learn that the name of their current tour is Livin' The Dream.
"I have a great life and never whinge, let me tell you," Tom says, laughing.
"In 2012 we went on Australia's Got Talent and before that we'd been working for six years as a band ... when we got that opportunity we were like 'Let's just grab this by the horns and let's take it as far as we can'.
"Now we're 12 or so years down the track, six albums, we've toured the country; it's legitimately the best job in the world and we will never take it for granted."
The brothers released a new single, Little By Little, this week which Tom describes as "the start of the next chapter" for the band. Steve Williams from John Farnham's band plays harmonica on the track.
"There's no slowing down for us," he says.
"We're taking a different approach to what we've done before. We've always done the traditional album release thing but we're living in a different world now so we are being a little bit more flexible with this one."
The plan is, Tom says, to release new music from the upcoming album every six to eight weeks. They have "four or five" songs ready to go.
"We've got a broader idea in mind for this album. We want creative freedom," he explains.
"Sometimes you write songs and you record them and you sit on them and then it's three years before they've seen the light of day, and you've kind of lost the excitement.
"I think we're at the point in our career when we're not going to chase anything, we're not going to appease anyone, we're just going to do what we want to do that comes from the heart and feels really good to us.
"We're in a very good place, very creatively fired up and determined to take this up another level."
The Wolfe Brothers will be bringing these new songs - and some old favourites - to the three-day Wingham Music Festival in October. They are part of a line-up that includes Baby Animals, GANGgajang, Pierce Brothers, Blues Arcadia, Nathan Cavaleri, Minnie Marks, Blake O'Connor and Bill Chambers.
They played at the festival two years ago and Tom says it was "an absolute blast".
"We're lucky that we're in the country world but have that rock and pop influence so we get to go to festivals like this and be on the bill with the Baby Animals and GANGgajang," he says.
"It's good for us because it's a whole new audience for us. We can't wait to do it again."
Festival co-ordinator Donna Ballard is looking forward to welcoming The Wolfe Brothers back to Wingham.
"Artists are starting to get in touch with us about the festival and we're getting excited. October is a beautiful month, weather wise, in our area and to see the campers walking down the street, connecting with our spaces, is always nice," she says.
The first Wingham Music Festival took place in the small mid north coast town in 2007. It remains a community festival in the true sense of the word: it's run by community volunteers and directly benefits its community, both economically and culturally. Donna started out in an administrative role, taking minutes at festival committee meetings.
"It's one of those things that evolves over time, and you step into whatever role you're needed. The fact that we are all volunteers means everyone works to their strengths," she explains.
"There are 10 of us on the committee now, we all live in Wingham, we're all community members, we work in businesses around the area, and we give up our time to make this happen.
"Ours is a very family-focused, child-friendly event."
Wingham Music Festival has survived when so many others have fallen in recent years. I ask her why.
"Festivals that are community-centric continue to do well, I think," Donna replies.
"People get behind it because they want to see it happen. It's not like a big festival where they come into town and set up for a day and then they're gone ... the whole community builds up towards this event each year.
"We've got a circus group that rehearses all through the year to be ready to perform across the festival weekend and we a local disability support organisation which has a performance group that is going to open the festival each morning.
"They are so excited.
"The night time is about the big artists in the big tent, that's when you don't feel like you're in Wingham any more and it's incredible, but during the day the festival is all about community."
All but a handful of camping sites at Wingham Showground have sold out and another 40 sites have been opened a couple of kilometres down the road, at Wingham's sporting complex.
Festivalgoers can also consider self-contained accommodation nearby, or camp at one of the beaches about a 30-minute drive from the festival site.
