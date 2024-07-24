Razia's journey from a war-torn country to nursing at John Hunter Hospital

FLEEING a war-torn country as a child, Razia Akram escaped the violence of Congo with her family when she was just three.
Herself, her parents and 10 brothers and sisters ended up living in Uganda, where they worked in poor conditions for 16 years in return for basic living essentials, with little government support.
"We worked for food, we worked for health, we worked for housing ... it very was terrible, but we made it," she said.
Ms Akram's family arrived at different times in Australia and settled in Newcastle in 2018. Her harsh and intense upbringing is what inspired her to pursue a career and make a difference to others in need.
Now living in New Lambton with her husband Amir and baby daughter Hiba, the 25-year-old is a nurse at the John Hunter Hospital.
Her safe and stable home environment is a far stretch from what she experienced in her youth, but when she was 19-years-old she knew she wanted to set up her future and help others in need by studying healthcare.
Ms Akram went through the University of Newcastle's Open Foundation Program which led her to study a Bachelor of Nursing.
The pathways program is celebrating 50 years of helping people like Ms Akram which gave her the skills she needed to build a happy and educated life.
"Open Foundation opened my eyes on how the university runs, what to expect, what am I going to be doing, because it's more [like] what you're going to be doing in undergrad," she said.
"When I came to Australia it was totally different to schooling I had in Uganda in the sense that it was longer hours, everything was done online and English not being my first language," she said.
"But Open Foundation prepared me for my under grad and how to handle everything."
Ms Akram joined the nursing team at John Hunter Hospital early in 2023 and aspires one day to become a doctor.
"I am very, very proud of myself. I thank myself every day for not giving up," she said.
Ms Arkram's heartwarming journey will be displayed through the 50 Years Fifty Stories exhibition at the university's gallery on the Callaghan Campus until September 28.
The gallery consists of photographs and stories of current and former students who are representative of the impact Open Foundation has had on individuals and the community.
The gallery is open from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 10am-4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.