Big tick for showing students firm career path

Grahamstown Dam suffered negligible damage in the 1989 quake, despite its earthen walls and its underlying and surrounding silty and sandy soil. This type of soil is unconsolidated, weak and cannot hold its shape. During a major earthquake it is subjected to "boiling" and liquefaction. Since the 1989 quake, the dam's wall has been strengthened several times. Following the latest risk assessment, Hunter Water has limited the filling of Grahamstown Dam to 90 per cent of its capacity. The surrounding householders can breathe easily. Now their worst-case flood will be 10 per cent less severe.