NPL coaching picture almost complete as clubs retain bosses

Most pieces in the coaching puzzle for next year's NPL competition seem to be in place after Weston locked in Kew Jaliens.
Bears president Rod Henderson said Jaliens had been retained and stalwart Nathan Morris would become his assistant.
Chris Zoricich confirmed he had turned down an offer from Valentine to stay at Cooks Hill in 2025. Valentine then appointed rookie Kallum Garbett to replace Adam Hughes, who is headed to Maitland.
Shane Pryce (New Lambton), Jim Cresnar (Broadmeadow), David Tanchevski (Jaffas), Peter McGuinness (Edgeworth), Paul DeVitis and Neil Owens (Olympic), and James Pascoe (Charlestown) look set for another season at their clubs. Peter Preston is keen to stay with bottom side Lakes, while Chris Moylan said no decision had been made at Adamstown as they focus on avoiding the drop.
** Belmont Swansea narrowly missed cementing promotion last weekend but they are primed to seal the deal on Old Boys' day a home this Saturday against bottom side Wallsend.
Second-division leaders Belswans lost 2-1 to Toronto-Awaba on Saturday to stay on 50 points after 21 games - 18 points clear of next-best West Wallsend. The Bluebells have six games left - including one against Kahibah on Wednesday - and were the only side with a mathematical chance of catching Belswans. Still, Belswans hold a 41-goal edge and are effectively going up.
They had a chance to confirm it on Saturday with an equalising penalty in the 94th minute but Adam Woodbine's shot was saved. It was an emotional win for the Stags, who hosted the family of Luke Smith after the 23-year-old's death in a boating accident on Lake Macquarie.
** Northern NSW Football confirmed on Tuesday that the Weston v Charlestown match abandoned on Sunday because of injuries will resume from the 64th minute at a date to be determined.
Charlestown led the vital catch-up clash 1-0 in the 64th minute when Weston's Cooper Sargent and Azzurri's Luke Callen clashed heads and had to be taken to hospital. Callen has a triple fracture of his eye socket but Sargent escaped with a concussion.
