NPL coaching picture almost complete as clubs retain bosses

Second-division leaders Belswans lost 2-1 to Toronto-Awaba on Saturday to stay on 50 points after 21 games - 18 points clear of next-best West Wallsend. The Bluebells have six games left - including one against Kahibah on Wednesday - and were the only side with a mathematical chance of catching Belswans. Still, Belswans hold a 41-goal edge and are effectively going up.