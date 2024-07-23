Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Tired Edgeworth Eagles chase cutting edge after State Cup loss

By Craig Kerry
July 24 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth keeper Ben Conway is playing in Denmark in the Dana Cup.
Edgeworth keeper Ben Conway is playing in Denmark in the Dana Cup.

A battered and bruised Edgeworth will aim for a sharper performance with the ball when they face another resolute defence in a NPL catch-up game on Wednesday night against New Lambton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.