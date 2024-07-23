Newcastle Herald
Fernleigh Track attack: woman struck by boys on dirt bike

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 23 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 12:39pm
The boys accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman on the Fernleigh Track at Whitebridge on July 21. She snapped this picture as they took off. Picture supplied
A runner has been allegedly assaulted after two young boys who nearly hit her on a dirt bike turned for a second pass of the woman on the Fernleigh Track in a brazen attack at the weekend.

