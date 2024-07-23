Taylor made to lead new-look Jets attack in Australia Cup play-off

CLAYTON Taylor announced his arrival at the Newcastle Jets with a wonder goal in the 2023 Australia Cup.
Against Brisbane in the round of 32, Taylor scooped the ball up with his foot, took another touch and then fired a volley on the turn which rocketed past Roar keeper Macklin Freke and threatened to burst through the back of the net.
One year on, Taylor is set to lead a new-look attack as the Jets battle Western United in Darwin on Wednesday night for a place in the main draw of the 2024 national knockout.
It is the Jets' first hit-out since confirmation that Golden Boot Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has secured a move to Scottish club Motherwell. Trent Buhagiar (Brescia) and Archie Goodwin (Adelaide) have also gone.
Lachy Bayliss is in France with the New Zealand under-23 team for the Olympics.
Lachy Rose arrived on Sunday and Eli Adams has also joined the squad.
But Taylor - going on last season's seven goals and his performance in a friendly against Sydney last week - looms as the focal point.
"Clayton can play anywhere at the front," coach Rob Stanton. "For a young player, he is quite educated. He has a good understanding of what I want. He is ready to go.
"I know we lost some players but it is also an opportunity to expose some players. Lachy Rose has just come in, Eli Adams is fit to play some minutes, he has shown great signs since arriving. I might even use someone else there."
The Jets defensive set-up will be the same as last season.
Major signing, centreback Aleks Susnjar, has been training for a week and is likely to be on the bench alongside rookies Nathan Grimaldi, Matt Scarcella, Alex Nunes and Christian Bracco.
"I don't want to throw a young one straight in the deep in," Stanton said. "I saw in the friendly against Sydney a couple feel a bit of pressure. I'm not sacred to give them a chance, but I want to make sure we give them the tools and they are ready to go."
Youth team keeper Jordan Bayliss is the back-up to Scott. Noah James is Cup tied to Sydney Olympic and Zac Bowling needs surgery to repair cartilage in his knee.
The winner in Darwin will progress to the round of 32 and an away clash with NSW NPL side Rockdale on July 31.
The Jets beat Melbourne Victory on penalties in the play-off last season before bombing out 3-2 in extra-time to the Roar.
"I want to build some cohesion and get minutes into the legs. We obviously want to win," Stanton said.
The Jets travelled to Darwin on Monday and trained yesterday.
"I want them to enjoy the experience," Stanton said. "Being so early in preseason, it is an opportunity for the players to connect on a trip."
JETS (possible): Ryan Scott; Daniel Wilmering, Mark Natta, Phil Cancar, Dane Ingham; Tom Aquilina, Kosta Grozos, Cal Timmins, Clayton Taylor; Lachlan Rose, Justin Vidic. Reserves: Jordan Bayliss, Aleks Susnjar, Nathan Grimaldi, Matt Scarcella, Eli Adams, Alex Nunes, Christian Bracco.
"For me, the starting point is where we finished last season. I want to see little things, see how cohesive we are, see how we manage the game late, how we manage the start. I will be looking to see if we have made any developments there."
