Late call-up opens door for Jets attacker to realise Olympics dream

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 23 2024 - 1:30pm
Newcastle Jets midfielder Lachy Bayliss will play for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets midfielder Lachy Bayliss will play for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Jets midfielder Lachy Bayliss is set to play at the Paris Olympics after being promoted to the New Zealand main squad as an injury replacement.

