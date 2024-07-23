Late call-up opens door for Jets attacker to realise Olympics dream

NEWCASTLE Jets midfielder Lachy Bayliss is set to play at the Paris Olympics after being promoted to the New Zealand main squad as an injury replacement.
Bayliss was selected as one of four alternates, outside the 18 named for the games.
However, his performance in camp combined with a hamstring injury to Riley Bidois has opened the door for the 21-year-old to live out a boyhood dream.
It has been a meteoric rise for Bayliss, who was born in Sydney and qualifies for New Zealand through his father.
The pre-Olympic camp was his first in the New Zealand set up. He was previously selected for qualifiers but was injured.
"Coach Darren Bazeley hasn't seen a lot of me," Bayliss told the Newcastle Herald before heading into camp on July 15.
"I'm hopeful after a week of training he realises I am good enough to contribute."
Jets coach Rob Stanton was not surprised at Bayliss' elevation.
"When Lachy trains everything he does is with purpose and intensity," Stanton said. "He is a very hungry young man and a real professional.
"I couldn't be happier for him. It will be a life-changing experience."
New Zealand opens their campaign against Guinea in Nice on Thursday, kicking off at 1am (AEDT).
They then move to Marseillle for Group A matches against USA on July 28 and hosts France (July 31).
"France have four or five squad they could pick. It will be a huge experience," Stanton said. "Hopefully that benefits us when he comes back. Who knows what he could do. We would not want to lose him, but I want him to get the most out of the experience."
Bayliss made his A-League debut for the Jets last season, but was restricted to 11 games due to osteitis pubis, which sidelined him for two months.
"He would have played a lot more football last season if not for issues with his groin," Stanton said.
Meanwhile, Jets teenage defender Ben van Dorssen made his international debut for the Young Socceroos in a 6-0 win over Vietnam in the under-19 ASEAN championships in Indonesia.
The win over Vietman followed a 6-2 rout of Laos. The Young Socceroos meet Myanmar in the final group on Wednesday and have already qualified for the semi-final to be played Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.