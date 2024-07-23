Greens' youth policy puts spotlight on city's future leaders

We were all young once, some of us still are, for that matter (or young at heart, as per the common adage). And yet, how many of us can remember how we felt while finding our place in the world?
At this time we are faced with a collapsing climate, a housing crisis, economic challenges, health epidemics, social unrest and global military conflicts.
Have I missed anything?
It's quite the legacy to hand to future generations of leaders. It comes as no surprise to me that the top concern for youth is consistently mental health.
The challenges above are significant in their own right, but just as significant is the message our current decision-makers send in responding to them. A person in NSW can be incarcerated from the age of 10, but not vote until they turn 18. This trend sends a clear signal to young folk that "you can't be trusted and your concerns don't warrant our consideration".
"Kids should be in school not taking political action" was the response to the School Strike for Climate movement.
With council elections in September, it's worth us considering what more we can do at a local level. In the Herald, I've previously lamented the loss of spaces such as The Palais and The Loft, and the mentoring and other cultural opportunities that went with them. This is indeed a central concern, but a comprehensive framework for youth support and engagement needs to include more than a youth space alone.
The Greens' new youth policy envisages all council spaces becoming more youth-friendly. There is scope for a majority of existing council spaces to provide a point of connection and information about such services. To complement this, we need to ensure that young people can easily connect with the services they might need. This includes mental health care and out-of-home support.
Another significant step is empowering the representatives of the Youth Council Committee to raise the profile of issues they deem significant. This is an important demonstration of trust and a more genuine and authentic delegation of authority than we see currently.
I commend the work of the Youth Council Committee and have been delighted to see the notices of motion they have prepared, brought to the council chamber and supported by the elected council.
What I envisage is supporting and resourcing the Youth Council Committee to lead public discussions, not just during Youth Week.
This might look like a panel discussion on healthy relationships with groups working in this space such as "Teach Us Consent", but again, that is a matter for them to decide.
A keystone of our policy is a commitment to intergenerational equity.
The 1996 Commitment to the young people of Newcastle was a great move that had a significant positive impact. I remember vividly the youth reconciliation forum and flurry of activity that occurred at the Palais in the years following, but 28 years on, this is now a dated document. The Youth Council Committee could offer valuable insight into what a contemporary and future-focused commitment might look like.
Too many youth-related media stories focus on youth crime or negative behaviour. Naturally, stigma and moral panic follows. Despite this, we see a range of examples where young people are supported to build their skills, their esteem and give back to their community.
Our new policy calls for collaboration between Newcastle council and the NSW Department of Community and Justice to explore the potential for positive outcomes from a restorative justice approach.
Beyond the Youth Council Committee, this term of council has seen an interest in work experience and training opportunities discussed and rejected in the chamber. As our peak local civic institution, we believe council has an important role to play in offering such opportunities.
Facilitating youth engagement with civic institutions is an important part of a healthy democracy, and we can, and should, do better.
The kids are alright, it's our job to listen.
