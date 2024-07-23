'We deserve access to the information': push to create local energy hubs in the Hunter

"People know they will be living with and/or forging or remaking their careers in the renewable energy sector we're building right now, and we deserve access to the information we need to engage meaningfully with the details of proposals coming to us from Government and industry, without feeling rail-roaded. The presence of Local Energy Hub will provide people with a place to go where questions, concerns and ideas will be heard and met with no-nonsense answers," Hunter Community Environment Centre coordinator Johanna Lynch said.