Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Neighbourhood activist labelled public nuisance over go-nowhere litigation

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
July 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont resident Eedra Zey's car parked across an access point to a building site at Belmont High School. Picture supplied.
Belmont resident Eedra Zey's car parked across an access point to a building site at Belmont High School. Picture supplied.

A NEIGHBOURHOOD activist attempting to sue police for trespass has been panned in the NSW District Court for her 'provocative passive aggressive' agenda and causing a public nuisance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.