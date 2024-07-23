Watson to run for mayor as Labor names Singleton Council candidates

Labor has announced three new candidates to challenge for spots on Singleton Council in this year's local government elections.
The party's candidate for Upper Hunter in the 2023 state elections, Peree Watson, Singleton man Patrick Thompson, and Broke resident Tim McGeachie have been preselected to contest councillor spots, while Ms Watson will also take a tilt at the mayor's job.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the trio said they believed Singleton needed Labor representatives at all levels of government to "strive for a fair economic future for Singleton, provision of quality public education, public health services, public transport and support of the most vulnerable in our community".
"My desire to represent my community and deliver the change I want to see for myself and my family was not extinguished after the state election result," Ms Watson said.
"As was the case then, the reason I am standing is that I care deeply about the community I live in, and believe that it is important that we have strong representation."
Voters will cast their ballots on September 14.
