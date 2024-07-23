Newcastle Herald
Jets release tribute to young fan who lost cancer battle

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 23 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 2:46pm
Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske, former defender Jason Hoffman and Hunter Ward. Picture Jets Facebook
The Newcastle Jets will wear black armbands for the Australia Cup clash against Western United on Wednesday night in honour of a young fan who lost his life to cancer.

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

