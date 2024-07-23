Bob Baldwin decides against running for mayor of Port Stephens

Former Paterson MP Bob Baldwin has decided not to run for mayor of Port Stephens in the upcoming local government elections.
Mr Baldwin, who announced he was considering contesting the position earlier this month, said on Tuesday that, after much deliberation, he had chosen not to enter the race.
"Upon reflection, given the number of conflicts that have arisen, such as the time commitment required, I would not be able to fulfil the responsibilities of the role to the high standard it demands," he said.
"I extend my best wishes to all the candidates; your service to our community is essential."
Mr Baldwin, 69, a former Liberal MP, said he hoped a strong field of independents would contest the election.
"It is evident that Port Stephens Council would greatly benefit from additional independent councillors who are capable of strong, autonomous thinking," he said.
"I urge every sector of our community, especially the youth, to engage in our democracy and contemplate running for a council position. The council would prosper from a diversity of ideas and goals.
Mr Baldwin has worked recently as an adviser to Hunter engineering firm Varley and is a director of the Newcastle-Port Stephens Game Fishing Association and chair of the Australian Fishing Trade Association, both of which are opposed to the Hunter offshore wind project.
He has not been a Liberal party member since 2017.
