'Top CEO in the Hunter': praise for Lake Mac council boss in review

Lake Macquarie council CEO Morven Cameron has received a glowing endorsement in her latest performance review voted on by councillors.
The council voted to adopt the outcome report from external facilitator Matthew McArthur for the general manager and note a draft performance agreement for 2024-2025.
The matter was raised in a mayoral minute and Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser, who leads the CEO performance review committee, spoke highly of Ms Cameron in what will be Cr Fraser's last review before retiring at the end in September.
"It's very pleasing to be here at the end of my term... to be able to say that the CEO Morven Cameron has again been an outstanding CEO for this organisation," Cr Fraser said.
"She's been the CEO for nearly eight years now and we can see the normal enormous change that Lake Macquarie has been through, the transition and how this city is growing at a very good rate.
"We're spending up around $120-130 million on infrastructure in our city.
"This will be the last time I'll be reviewing the CEO's performance review and I just want to personally thank her for her outstanding performance as a CEO.
"I think we are pretty impressed, I am any way, to have a CEO who performed at that high standard.
"I would go as far as to say that Morven is probably the top CEO in the Hunter region if not in NSW. That's my personal opinion."
The vote comes after the performance review committee, comprising of the mayor and councillors Brian Adamthwaite (Labor), Colin Grigg (Independent) and Jason Pauling (Liberal) conducted the 2023-2024 performance review.
The CEO gave a presentation on July 8 to interested councillors. Councillors then offered their comments and suggestions, which were collated by external facilitator Matthew McArthur and incorporated into a report.
The performance review committee met on July 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.