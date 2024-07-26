Miracle grows fond of name King Can't Win

Legendary jockey Malcolm Johnston admits that when he first heard the name given to his greyhound, he hated it.
But, having heard it called the winner on six occasions from 11 starts, the man known throughout the racing industry as Miracle, now admits it has grown on him.
Johnston was a champion jockey in the 1970s, '80s and early '90s, riding many a thoroughbred superstar as stable rider for hall of fame trainer Tommy Smith.
The greatest was Kingston Town who famously won three Cox Plates and was the first horse to win more than $1 million. One of The King's greatest wins was the 1982 Cox Plate when race caller Bill Collins famously said before the turn, "Kingston Town can't win." Johnston didn't ride that day, due to suspension, with Peter Cook taking the mount. But now, thanks to his late mate, rugby league champion Terry Hill, he has another association with that famous race and race call.
Johnston co-owns King Can't Win with George Kairouz and Hill was also in the ownership until his tragic death earlier this year.
Johnston recalled being told by Hill of the name. "Well, I blew up, I gave him a gob-full and told him 'why would you call our greyhound such a stupid name?' I hated the name, but it's worked out well now," he said.
King Can't Win is trained by dual Million Dollar Chase winning trainer Peter Lagogiane, and while it might be a way until the dog reaches that elite level, he certainly has a future.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
