Miracle grows fond of name King Can't Win

The greatest was Kingston Town who famously won three Cox Plates and was the first horse to win more than $1 million. One of The King's greatest wins was the 1982 Cox Plate when race caller Bill Collins famously said before the turn, "Kingston Town can't win." Johnston didn't ride that day, due to suspension, with Peter Cook taking the mount. But now, thanks to his late mate, rugby league champion Terry Hill, he has another association with that famous race and race call.