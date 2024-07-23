Hunter clean-tech receives $14.5m grant to create 'high quality jobs and accelerate the decarbonisation

Newcastle clean technology company MCi Carbon has received a $14.5m to support the scale-up and commercialisation of its carbon capture and utilisation technology.
Research and development at the MCi's 'Myrtle' facility on Kooragang Island aims to progress Australia's lead in permanent carbon capture and utilisation technology.
It will capture and transform carbon dioxide from hard-to-abate industries into carbon embodied materials for use in buildings and construction, creating new industries and jobs in the circular carbon economy.
The Carbon Capture Technologies Program grant will progress plant upgrades to MCi Carbon's Myrtle CCU facility to expand and optimise processing capabilities for a broader range of feedstock materials, further supporting decarbonisation efforts.
Myrtle, which is currently in late-stage construction on Kooragang Island, will capture and transform more than 1000 tonnes of CO2 per year and create up to 5,000 tonnes of new materials.
"MCi Carbon and Australia remain at the forefront of clean technology innovation," MCi Carbon Founder and chief executive Marcus Dawe said.
"The government, as our significant funder, realised this very early on in our journey, and this is our fourth round of funding taking us from research to commercialisation."
"With this latest injection of funding into Myrtle, this project will continue to create high quality jobs and accelerate the decarbonisation of domestic and international supply chains, ultimately to achieve the Paris agreement goals".
MCi Carbon's groundbreaking technology transforms carbon dioxide into building materials and other valuable products.
The company has been developing its engineered mineral carbonation technology for over a decade. The solid output materials, such as calcium and magnesium carbonates, will contribute to decarbonising the built environment and fuelling the circular carbon economy.
A world leader in carbon capture and utilisation, MCi Carbon has been developing its mineral carbonation technology in Australia for over a decade.
Hosted at the Myrtle carbon capture facility, MCi will conduct demonstration campaigns, utilising gas streams that simulate emissions from hard-to-abate emitters including cement, steel, chemicals and mining. Commencing in 2025, each campaign will gather operating and engineering data to support future plant design.
MCi Carbon's clean technology platform is one of Australia's leading solution providers assisting in the Australian government's emission reduction target 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050
