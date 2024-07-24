Just the ticket to shake up the US election

Vanstone adds "How many of them would be practising Christians today? Come in spinner if you think the percentage would be high". Outrageous, because in Australia, all people have the right to think freely, and to entertain ideas and hold positions based on conscience, religious or other beliefs. Why, though, does she characterise the majority of Australians who support refugee rights and welcome them here, as having "Mary Poppins' lunacy"? Mary Poppins taught the children kindness, and rescued their father from his frozen and uptight emotions. And it didn't cost much: tuppence a bag.