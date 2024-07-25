What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley

Warners Bay Markets 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
Snowtime in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (final weekend).
Early Childhood Resources Market Newcastle 10am to 2pm, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
Becoming a Councillor Seminar 9am to noon, Toronto Library, and 2pm to 5pm, Lake Macquarie City Council Chambers, Speers Point.
Lake Mac POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival 10am to 3pm, Rathmines Theatre and Rathmines Park.
Meet Your Communities Heroes Day 10.30am to 3.30pm, Edgeworth Town Square. Meet local firefighters and police, free craft, face painting, fun learning activities for kids.
Winter Warmer at The Levee 10am to 2pm, The Levee, Maitland. Markets, entertainment, workshops.
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales 2pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, Hamilton (also on Sunday at 10.30am and 2pm).
Rainbow Storytime with Foxxe Faux 11am, Newcastle (City) Library.
Author Event - Nadia Wheatley 2pm to 3.30pm, Newcastle (City) Library. Wheatley discusses the significance of The End of the Morning, both as a work of literature and as a source for her award-winning biography, The Life and Myth of Charmian Clift.
Formal Clothes Swap 1pm to 2.30pm, Gillieston Heights Community Hub.
The Addams Family presented by The Metropolitan Players 1pm and 7pm, SPCC Theatre, at St Phillip's Christian College, Waratah.
The Woman In Black 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
WinterHeat Festival 5pm to 9pm, Pacific Park, Newcastle. Live music, a silent disco, Kids Zone, outdoor dining area, roving performers and fire sculptures.
Teardrops On My Dildo - Vanessa Mitchell 8pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
The Valley Markets 10am to 2pm, Lochinvar Hotel, Lochinvar.
Hunter Veterans and Families Support Centre Markets 7am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Sunday Muster Artisan Markets 9am to 1pm, Mortels, 1 Weakleys Drive, Thornton.
Homemade & Handpicked July Market 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson Street, Hinton.
National Tree Day 9.30am to 4.30pm, Tarro Reserve.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Bimbadgen.
Peek Into The Past 10am to 3pm, Tocal Homestead, Paterson. Heritage clothing parades, machinery demonstrations, farm animals, sheep shearing, blacksmiths and more.
Collector Con 10am to 2.30pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre Exhibition Hall. Toys, hobbies and pop culture collectables plus cosplaying and fan groups.
Hunter Valley Wedding Fair 11am to 2pm, Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Morisset Winter Markets Noon to 8pm, Morisset Showground. Markets, rides, food and more.
Draw The Art of Beatrix Potter 3pm and 5.30pm, The Press Book House, Newcastle.
Newcastle Alternative Expo 4pm to 8pm, New Lambton Community Centre.
Alienist, ATLVS, Synge, Through It All Saturday, 7pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Primal Roxstar, Imaginary Things Saturday, 7.30pm, Thirsty Messiah Brewery, Broadmeadow.
DJ Dad Bod (Ben Lee), Cooked Memories DJs Saturday, 8pm, The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
The Golden Gaytimes, Poltergeist 9000, Sheena Dali's Swedish Magazines Saturday, 8pm, King Street, Newcastle.
Reece Mastin Saturday, 8pm, Warners Bay Hotel.
Dead Ends, Lavender Janitor Saturday, 8.30pm, The Oak Tighes Hill.
Tim Harding Saturday, 9.30pm, The Boat Shed Bar, Belmont 16s.
Wicked Envy, Maids of Horror Sunday, 7pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Thunder Fox Sunday, 7pm, King Street, Newcastle.
Back to Back Galleries The Essence of Nature, by Kerry McDonald, Anne Gazzard, Beth McDonald.
LEDA Gallery Musings, by Holly Terry.
Straitjacket Hermetic, by Dean Beletich. Turn Return, by Peter Lankas.
Teahouse Newcastle The Blue Sun Exhibition.
University Gallery 50 Years 50 Stories Exhibition.
Newcastle Art Space Clouds 3 (final weekend).
The Lock-Up COLLECT 2024. Arts in the Yard, Saturday at 10am.
Timeless Textiles Birds in the Hunter. Dark Dark Forest, by Janet Clouston.
Watt Space Gallery Useful Objects.
Performance Art Culture Cessnock (PACC) Songspirals.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) You need not fear the monsters of the sea, by Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson.
SEEN@Swansea ART PLAY, Saturday at 10am and 11am.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Botanicals and Birds.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Young Dobell. Snakes and Ladders. Dobell and His Dogs. ArtSpace, Sunday at 10am and 11am. Sunday Sessions at MAC, 1pm to 3pm, cardboard-based sculpture.
Lighthouse Arts What\How\Why.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Mother Lode. Old Stories, New Magic. Hold. Memory Collective (Part One). Small Museum. Lineage: A Visual Continuum. A Garden of Parallel Paths. Power: The Future is Here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.