Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Young driver rushed to hospital after crash in Upper Hunter

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 23 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young driver rushed to hospital after crash in Upper Hunter
Young driver rushed to hospital after crash in Upper Hunter

A TEENAGE driver was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening following a car crash in the Upper Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.