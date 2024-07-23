Young driver rushed to hospital after crash in Upper Hunter

A TEENAGE driver was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening following a car crash in the Upper Hunter.
At around 5pm the driver's vehicle veered off Denman Road in Bengalla, west of Muswellbrook, and crashed into a tree. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.
The fire brigade was called to the scene to cut the trapped driver free from the vehicle. The driver complained of chest pains and was taken to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital via ambulance.
The crash scene was cleared within an hour and traffic was not disrupted.
Earlier on Tuesday there was a four-vehicle crash at Possum Brush near Nabiac on the Pacific Highway.
The late-morning accident caused major delays in both directions on Pacific Highway, which continued into Tuesday evening.
