A glimpse inside Newcastle's street art scene as a freshly tagged laneway emerges

It's a small laneway hidden just off Hunter Street near the intersection of Stewart Avenue, sandwiched between two of the city's most recognisable street art pieces. You would be forgiven for missing it. The works on the street side of one of the city's arterial roadways probably grab the most attention from drivers passing by on the daily commute, but if you know where to look, there's something intriguing and unexpectedly authentic hiding around the corner.

