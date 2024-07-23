Stolen SUV hits roadside traffic controller at Jesmond during police pursuit

A TRAFFIC controller has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by a stolen vehicle attempting to evade police at Jesmond.
Emergency services were called to Newcastle Road at Jesmond shortly before 2am Wednesday July 24 after the 21-year-old traffic controller was allegedly struck by a silver Mercedes Benz SUV, which was being pursued by Newcastle police.
Police said in a statement that a pursuit was initiated moments before the incident, after the vehicle had been reported stolen from Salt Ash.
"Police immediately rendered assistance to the injured woman while the alleged driver of the stolen SUV was arrested after a being chased down on foot," police said.
The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital where she is reported to be in a stable condition with pelvic injuries.
The 30-year-old man arrested at the scene has been taken to Waratah police station.
A crime scene was established and the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit is expected at the site.
The scene was shutdown just before 5am on Newcastle Road and part of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Jesmond.
The road remained closed in an eastbound direction at 7am and westbound traffic was also affected.
Motorists travelling eastbound on Newcastle Road are being diverted into Blue Gum Road.
Motorists travelling westbound that want to travel on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass should consider using Longworth Avenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.