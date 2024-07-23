Updated for modern living - period charm meets contemporary style

56 Bourke Street, Carrington
3 beds | 1 bath | 0 car
Step into this beautifully updated Victorian terrace, where classic charm meets modern sophistication.
With a freshly painted faade, this beauty beckons you inside to discover a harmonious blend of period details and contemporary upgrades.
Feel the spaciousness the moment you walk in, thanks to the soaring 10ft timber-lined ceilings and an open, extended floorplan.
The lounge and dining areas flow effortlessly into a wide galley Caesarstone kitchen boasting gas cooktop, integrated dishwasher and Euro laundry which then leads you to a beautifully landscaped garden.
The charm continues with 6" timber floors, an ornamental fireplace, and delightful pull-chord light switches that harken back to yesteryear.
Head upstairs to find three generously sized bedrooms. The master suite opens onto a classic lacework verandah, offering the perfect spot to enjoy the afternoon sun.
The renovated bathroom is a luxurious retreat with a relaxing tub, a large shower, and stunning floor tiles.
"Living in Carrington is like being part of a close-knit village," listing agent Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart said. "Enjoy corner pubs, trendy cafes, and local shops just a stroll away.
"Moa & Co serves up your favourite coffee and pastries daily, with farm-fresh produce on weekends.
"Love the water? Row, kayak, or paddleboard at your leisure. Or hop on your bike and cycle through Honeysuckle to Nobbys Beach.
"Join one of the local gyms or try your hand at making gin at Earp Distilling's award-winning distillery.
"The Carrington lifestyle is simply superb."
