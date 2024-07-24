'It's a little scary to think about where they could go': Knights improving

Jesse Southwell will have a new role to play and a fresh source of motivation as the teenage sensation attempts to steer the Newcastle Knights to a third straight NRLW premiership.
The Knights are the back-to-back defending premiers and kick off their campaign for a third title when they host the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
Southwell will again be tasked with pulling the strings for her home-town club and the 19-year-old halfback is bound to have a point to prove after her shock State of Origin omission as the incumbent NSW No.7.
"There's obviously disappointment missing out on Origin but I know my sister and she just loves playing footy," Knights captain and Southwell's older sister Hannah, 25, said.
"So, if there's a point to prove or not, we'll see, but I think she's just keen to play some footy.
"It's been a long time. We've only played a trial game in Wagga and we've had the Queensland Cup earlier on in the year, so there hasn't been a lot of footy. We're all just dying to get out and play some footy."
The younger Southwell has already played beyond her years in two NRLW campaigns and is expected to assert even further dominance on the game as she develops.
Hannah believes fans will also see more from Young Matildas skipper turned NRLW winger Sheridan Gallagher this year after a break-out rookie campaign in 2023.
"It's up to them," Hannah said.
"I know Jesse is really fit at the moment, enjoying her footy. She'll have a different role to play this year. She's maturing. And, the same as Shez.
"She's looking really fit at the moment, and strong. I think both of them can take their game wherever they want to take it and it's a little scary to think about where they could go."
New Knights coach Ben Jeffries has named an essentially full-strength side to play the Roosters, who finished second to Newcastle last season but bowed out in the semi-finals.
Experienced forward Simone Karpani was the only top-flight regular unavailable due to a foot injury.
New Zealand Super W converts Isabella Waterman and Grace Kukutai are the new faces in an otherwise familiar Knights line-up.
"They are still the team to beat," Roosters halfback Tarryn Aiken said.
"They've got [fullback] Tamika Upton leading the way, and a good forward pack. But we're up to the challenge for round one."
Roosters centre Isabelle Kelly has been moved to fullback in place of Corban Baxter, who has sustained a season-ending knee injury.
Jasmin Strange, who played on the wing for the Knights last year before rejoining the Roosters, will be in the centres for the visitors.
