Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions | July 27

After more than four years away from the sport, Tracey returned with the progeny of her superstar and was immediately back to her winning way. Pindari Agogo, a daughter of Pindari Express and Fiery Crash, has impressively won her first four starts, all of which were up the straight at Richmond. She is one of four that Tracey has in work, the other three are siblings - Pindari Warrior, Pindari Playboy and Pindari Princess.