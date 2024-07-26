Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions | July 27

It was the most successful adoption day the team from Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) hosted in 2023, and they are keen to replicate it at this year's annual Winter Adoption Day.
More than 60 greyhounds found homes as a result of the Winter Adoption Day last year, some in the lead-up, some on the day, and several in the days following.
In 2024 the Winter Adoption Day has a change of venue, moving from Gough Whitlam Park in Earlwood to the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, the same site as the very successful National Adoption Day event back in April where 40 greyhounds found new homes on the day.
Around 40 potential pets will be attending the day on August 18, with all dogs having been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, microchipped, desexed, and the new owners will be supplied with a lead and collar, not to mention access to high-level support from the GAP team during and after adoption.
All the details can be found on gapnsw.com.au where you can register your interest and subsequently receive a dogologue before the day to see which greyhound might be your new family member.
While they now pack the venue for the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt in June each year, the Grafton Winter Carnival has long been regarded as one of the best events on the country racing calendar.
Coinciding each year with the Grafton thoroughbred carnival, the greyhound carnival is always well patronised and this year was no different.
The $20,000 Maiden final went to Stephen Keep's brilliant Barefoot Zulu, the $25,000 Grafton Cup went to Michael Lalicz's Journey Beyond, while Mark Moroney's She Is Fire took out the $10,000 Stayers Cup final.
The committee of the Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club have just announced a unique bonus initiative for trainers during the month of August. If a greyhound wins five races at Dubbo's Dawson Park racetrack - across any distances - during the month of August, their trainer will collect a $5,000 bonus.
Hobby trainer Tracey Scruse had the ride of a lifetime back in 2018-19 with her star chaser Pindari Express winning back to back Bulli Gold Cups (the only dog to ever achieve the feat) and reaching the final of the 2019 Million Dollar Chase, but now, after a lengthy layoff, Tracey is back in the game.
After more than four years away from the sport, Tracey returned with the progeny of her superstar and was immediately back to her winning way. Pindari Agogo, a daughter of Pindari Express and Fiery Crash, has impressively won her first four starts, all of which were up the straight at Richmond. She is one of four that Tracey has in work, the other three are siblings - Pindari Warrior, Pindari Playboy and Pindari Princess.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
