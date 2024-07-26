Ultimate beachfront location offers allure of blissful coastal lifestyle

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Experience the very best that beachfront living can offer from this third-floor apartment located in the very popular and closely held "Tyrrell Towers" building.
Enhanced by uninterrupted 180-degree beach views, its position directly opposite Newcastle Beach surf club pavilion will deliver to the fortunate owner a blissful coastal lifestyle that only a select few that also own beachfront locations experience.
From the enclosed glass sunroom, you will enjoy your morning cup of tea, coffee and breakfast while watching world class surfers, dolphins playing in the surf or marvel at seasonal whale migration.
"This coupled with the seasonal changes of our Pacific Ocean coastline basically from your doorstep," listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle said.
"From the magnificence of the perfect summer's day to the fury of an east coast low storm, you will be some 250m from it all."
The 106 sqm apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, double security car parking and storage locker. The kitchen was modernised some years ago, while the bathrooms and carpet are in original condition.
"However the apartment has been recently painted throughout with a neutral white colour palette creating the start of what could be the perfect renovation opportunity for the incoming owner to create their own, by the sea abode," Mr Merlo said. "Its location, only moments from the CBD, restaurants and coffee shops, additionally add to the allurement of this offering. An early morning, walk, swim or surf, breakfast, or a coffee, and off to work you go - it doesn't get any better that that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.