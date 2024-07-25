Lakes' 76-point win over Macquarie proves a record-setting day

Lakes' 82-6 win over Macquarie on Sunday had club officials reaching for the record books and it's now been confirmed they were worth checking.
The victory fell short of the club's biggest winning margin in first grade - a record that is unlikely to be broken - a 114-0 win over North Newcastle in 1988.
But it was Lakes' biggest win over Macquarie, surpassing 70-point margins of 74-4 in 2000 and 70-0 in 2001, club historian Steve "Chunky" Brown said.
Peter Walsh holds Lakes' record for the most points in a game with 38 from the 1988 victory.
He kicked a record 13 goals, an amount Jack Kelly equalled on Sunday.
Another record unlikely to be broken is Lindsay Bowne's haul of eight tries in the 1988 match.
"Norths in 1988 were just on their way out," Brown said. "They were really struggling. In reserve grade, we beat them 138-0.
"But every team has good years and bad years."
Lakes' biggest losing margin is a 52-0 loss to North-Nelson Bay in 1995.
