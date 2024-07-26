Architecturally designed waterfront home combines luxury and functionality

4 beds | 5 bath | 2 car
Embrace contemporary excellence with this meticulously crafted, architecturally designed waterfront haven.
Boasting a tri-level layout, this property offers a seamless fusion of style and functionality, with ample space for comfortable living and entertaining.
Featuring a jetty, four bedrooms, five bathrooms (including two ensuites), and a convenient storage room, this home caters to every need.
Enjoy the convenience of fantastic boating facilities, including a shared jetty and boatshed with slipway, perfect for water enthusiasts.
The flexible floor plan lends itself to dual family living or income generation opportunities.
Two open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas effortlessly flow onto covered entertaining decks, offering picturesque views of the waterfront.
Relax and unwind in the in-ground plunge pool, surrounded by private, low-maintenance gardens.
Completing this impressive package is a large double garage, providing secure parking and additional storage space.
"This property embodies contemporary excellence, meticulously crafted with an architectural design that maximises its waterfront location," listing agent David Westerman from First National Real Estate Toronto said.
"This property will attract discerning buyers who appreciate a luxurious waterfront lifestyle.
"Water enthusiasts and boating aficionados will value the direct water access and boating facilities.
"It will appeal to families looking for a spacious and flexible home layout that can accommodate multi-generational living or offer income potential
"Similarly professionals and executives seeking a stylish and comfortable retreat with ample space for entertaining will see great potential here.
"As will investors interested in a high-end property with strong rental appeal due to its prime location and features.
"This property not only offers an exquisite living experience but also provides practical advantages such as low-maintenance gardens and secure parking.
"The dual family living option or income potential adds significant value, making it a versatile investment for the future.
"Whether for personal use or as a rental property, this waterfront haven promises both luxury and functionality."
