Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bullish Knights half says season is far from over

MM
By Max McKinney
July 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Gamble. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tyson Gamble. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A bullish Tyson Gamble believes Newcastle's season is far from over, saying there is "no reason why" the team can't turn around consecutive losses and mount a charge towards the finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.