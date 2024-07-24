Bullish Knights half says season is far from over

A bullish Tyson Gamble believes Newcastle's season is far from over, saying there is "no reason why" the team can't turn around consecutive losses and mount a charge towards the finals.
But the five-eighth, who returned from a seven-game injury layoff in Saturday's 30-14 loss to Brisbane, says it will take some self-reflection both individually and collectively during the bye this week for the Knights to rediscover their best form.
"The belief is there," Gamble told the Newcastle Herald. "There's no reason why we can't play finals footy.
"We've got to look within. We can't worry about what people are saying about us, the media ... we've got to look at ourselves as individuals, and as a team, and get back to what we do best.
"We've proved this year that we can do it; we can go up against the best teams and take them to the 80th minute, and we've won enough games to prove that as well. We've done it, we've just got to find out why we're not doing it at the moment."
After some positive signs and blown chances early on, Newcastle fell 18-0 behind against the Broncos by half-time. Facing a side whose season was essentially on the line, that margin was always going to be hard to claw back.
The disappointing loss, in which the Knights recorded 59 missed tackles, came after a lacklustre display against Manly the week prior when they were hammered 44-6.
"We completed at 58 per cent in the first half, you can't win games like that - no matter who it is against, whether it's the best team or the worst," Gamble said of the most recent defeat. "We are our own worst enemy, and I think we have been all year.
"When we get it right, we get it right, but when we get it wrong, we get it so wrong."
Playing his ninth NRL game this year, and first since round 10 when he broke his foot, Gamble was solid with the ball in hands and kicked well. But he was disappointed with his defence, and like coach Adam O'Brien said of his display, he expects to be better for the run.
"I think I put too much of an emphasis on attack and I was pretty poor defensively." he said. "I wouldn't say I was underdone, but I was a little bit out of whack, so a bit to work on. I'll be better for it."
After playing at a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium, Gamble was almost apologetic on behalf of the side to Newcastle's supporters.
"We have the best fans in the comp, they deserve better," he said. "I don't think we've given them the performances they deserve.
"We do appreciate [the support], we love playing in front of a packed stadium.
"It's just, for whatever reason, things aren't clicking for us at the moment. But the season is not over. We're still in contention. We might have to win six games, but there's no reason why we can't."
