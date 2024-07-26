Novocastrian rates 'resilience' key on the road to a second Olympics

NATHAN Power rates "resilience" as key to his Olympic journey.
The Novocastrian, a Hunter Hurricanes product and Merewether High School graduate, will co-captain the Australian men's water polo team in Paris after missing his Games debut through injury late in the piece eight years ago.
"The path to where you are going now is one that'll require resilience," Power told Water Polo Australia media while reading a letter written to his younger self.
"Your journey will bring moments of adversity that will test you.
"How you react to these experiences, the resilience you show throughout, that's what will shape the person you're going to grow into being."
Power, en route to his second Olympic appearance, has been travelling around Europe with the Sharks playing international friendlies over the last month.
Australia started with back-to-back wins (15-12, 17-10) against Germany in Stuttgart.
A mini tournament in Serbia followed, beating France (10-7), Germany (11-6), Montenegro (13-11) and Romania (17-9) before going down to the defending Games champions (15-9).
They most recently lost a shootout with Montenegro (13-9).
Olympic round one is versus Spain on Sunday (6:30pm, AEDT).
Meanwhile, the AOC confirmed on Wednesday (AEST) that five Aussie women's water polo players tested positive to COVID.
