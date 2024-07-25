Olympics feel 'surreal' for Wallsend weightlifter en route to Paris

JACQUELINE Nichele only started weightlifting in 2019.
Five years later she'll be representing Australia at the Olympics.
It's been a rapid rise up the ranks for Wallsend-based Nichele, who trains at Montage Barbell Club in Boolaroo, ahead of her Games debut in Paris.
"It feels absolutely surreal to be on the Olympic team," Nichele, 24, told Australian Olympic Committee media.
"The Olympics was a goal my coach set out for me when I first started in 2019, but it seemed like something completely out of reach.
"I don't think it will feel real until I'm on the big stage.
"My goal for Paris is to simply do the best that I can on the day and be proud of the person that steps onto that stage."
Nichele, who was born at Cambelltown and grew up in Sydney suburb Rosemeadow, will compete in the women's 71-kilogram class at South Paris Arena on August 10 (3:30am, AEST).
"I love being a woman in such a strong sport, inspiring other girls to do what I'm doing without the fear of getting 'too big' or not feeling feminine enough," she said.
"You can be undeniably strong, brave and powerful regardless of who you are."
Nichele won gold medals last year at both Commonwealth Championships and Pacific Games.
She missed automatic Olympic qualification at this year's World Cup, finishing 23rd, but scored a spot as Oceania's top-ranked weightlifter for her division.
"My support system has been incredible - my coach, my parents, my partner. I am surrounded by so many incredible friends and family who have been cheering me on this whole journey," Nichele said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.