Disney+ swimming story an inspiration

It's all about the Paris Olympics at the moment, and Disney+ knows it with their new film Young Woman and the Sea, about Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel way back in 1926.
Before achieving this amazing feat, Trudy (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley in a strong turn) competed in several swimming events at the 1924 Paris Olympics, which was only the second time the US Olympic committee had entered women in the discipline.
This film is all kinds of inspirational and heart-warming.
Like Cool Runnings before it, Disney has gifted us a film of athletic excellence that's sure to move even the hardest of hearts.
Despite her important appearance at the Olympics - which came after great adversity, including surviving measles, being denied entry to the public pool and fighting against the prejudices of the era - it's Trudy's huge open water swim attempt that truly captures the hearts of not just her nation, but the world.
The film kicks off with a young Trudy, struggling with measles, watching smoke in the distance as a New York ferry burns on the river.
After seeing the fall-out of this disaster - where hundreds of people, the majority of whom were women, died on the boat instead of jumping into the water because they did not know how to swim - Trudy's mother decides the girl and her sister Meg must learn to swim.
It's a stirring origin story for the history-making swimmer, one that you hope is not just made up for dramatic purposes.
While not the most gifted swimmer immediately, Trudy puts in more effort than anyone else, and eventually becomes a world champion.
Unfortunately, after convincing the Olympic committee to sponsor her attempt to take on the English Channel, she's paired with a coach (played by Christopher Ecclestone) who has little time for female athletes.
But eventually she teams up with Bill Burgess (Stephen Graham), a roguish Brit who's crossed the Channel before, to make her iconic swim.
Anyone who has seen the Oscar-nominated film NYAD, about another American swimmer taking on an open ocean swim, will know that this film doesn't quite put Ridley through the make-up paces it could to show the effects such a long swim has on the skin (barring the effects of an encounter with sealife), but that can easily be forgiven.
By the time the film ends and real life images of Trudy pop up with some more information, it's a true joy and the perfect way to prepare to watch more sporting achievements at the Olympics.
Also stars Aussie Tilda Cobham-Hervey.
The opening titles make you immediately expect something like Game of Thrones or Westworld, but Those About to Die doesn't quite have the same quality.
This series boasting Anthony Hopkins in the cast is set in ancient Rome, following chariot races, ruling families, peasant families and slave traders.
The costume and production design is lush, but the CGI leaves a bit to be desired, and the first episode doesn't give you a lot of reason to keep watching, unless you're really into this time period.
If the fact that this is a low-budget Nicolas Cage film about apocalyptic creatures doesn't scare you away, the eventual reveal of the creatures surely will.
Only those who love creature features will stick it out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.