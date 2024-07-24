University and student protesters in gridlock over encampment removal

STUDENT protesters remain encamped at the University of Newcastle despite orders to pack up and a visit from the police.
Tents have been set up on the Callaghan campus since May, protesting the university's partnerships with Boeing and Lockheed Martin, which the students say are "directly complicit" in the genocide of Palestinians.
Despite an eviction notice issued earlier in July by UON management due to the camp's "unsafe" manner, the university's Students for Palestine group remain confident in their right to protest.
University of Newcastle Students for Palestine group member and spokesperson Leon Flint said police were called to campus on Tuesday, July 23, in what he described as an "act of intimidation".
"We were not issued a move on order or anything of the sort. It appeared to be a little more than intimidation tactics," he said.
UON management met with the protesters again on Wednesday to work towards a resolution that still allowed them to protest, but without an encampment.
"We were pleased to meet with protest organisers again today and remain committed to engaging in productive conversations about ways in which they can continue to protest, without an overnight encampment," deputy vice-chancellor Professor Kent Anderson said.
"[But] we feel that very little progress was made on our side," Mr Flint said.
He alleges the university has been unable to provide specifics around what university or code the group is violating through an encampment protest despite their concern of the risk to other people on campus.
"We are concerned around our rights to protest as students, with the crack downs we're seeing in the wake of the Palestinian Liberation movement across the country," he said.
"While we maintain the open dialogue about our right to protest. It's become obvious that they're unwilling to address the demands of the encampment."
