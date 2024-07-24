Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University and student protesters in gridlock over encampment removal

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 24 2024 - 6:40pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student protesters remained camped at the University of Newcastle despite orders to pack up. Picture supplied
Student protesters remained camped at the University of Newcastle despite orders to pack up. Picture supplied

STUDENT protesters remain encamped at the University of Newcastle despite orders to pack up and a visit from the police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.