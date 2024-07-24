Newcastle Herald
62yo who faced cannabis charge says go for crime gangs not people like me

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 25 2024 - 10:24am, first published 5:30am
Cannabis should be regulated to smash the drug's $5 billion criminal market and prevent small-time users from being charged, such as Mayfield's Kerry Ann-Taylor.

