Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Toohey's News: the boom Storm half who has Knights 'very intersted'

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
July 25 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Jonah Pezet return to the Knights? Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP
Could Jonah Pezet return to the Knights? Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP

THE Newcastle Knights are preparing to make a big-money play for injured Melbourne Storm halfback Jonah Pezet in a desperate bid to lure him back to his junior club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.